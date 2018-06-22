The Cathaoirleach of the Stranorlar Municipal District is calling for traffic controllers, currently being used to facilitate roadworks in the town to be turned off this afternoon.

The call comes following serious traffic delays in Stranorlar earlier today with reports of tail backs from McClays Corner up to the Finn Bridge.

Councillor Patrick McGowan says the traffic controllers are causing congestion when traffic from the Finn Bridge is descending upon green light signalling, however, a traffic jam, the length of Stranorlar Main Street is caused as the traffic lights at McClays Corner are also in operation.