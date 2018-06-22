People planning to see Pope could face walk and huge wait

People planning to see the Pope in the Phoenix Park could face a 2 kilometre walk in and a five hour wait afterwards.

According to the Irish Independent, a traffic exclusion zone will be in place at the venue, with only specially designated vehicles allowed access.

The park will be restricted to visitors for several days before hand, while strict security vetting will also be in place on the day.

The papal visit on August 25th and 26th will be one of the biggest security operations undertaken in Dublin in the past 30 years.