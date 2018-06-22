Harte and McCarron to return for Tyrone in crucial All-Ireland Qualifier

Peter Harte and Cathal McCarron return to the Tyrone team with their vast experience for Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Both missed the extra-time win over Meath, wing back Harte through suspension, and corner back McCarron with a chest infection.

Harte comes in for the suspended Tiernan McCann at left half back in one of four changes from the team that scored a narrow win at Pairc Tailteann.

Hugh Pat McGeary makes way for McCarron, while Declan McClure is preferred at midfield to Padraig McNulty.

And Niall Morgan returns in goal in place of Mickey O’Neill.

Tyrone: N Morgan; P Hampsey, R McNamee, C McCarron; M McKernan, F Burns, P Harte; C Cavanagh, D McClure; M Donnelly, N Sludden, C Meyler; C McShane, R Donnelly, C McAliskey.