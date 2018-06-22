Europa League Qualifiers ticket info for Derry City

The first leg of Derry City’s Europa League Qualifying tie against Dinamo Minsk has been confirmed for the Brandywell on Thursday 12 July with a 6pm kick off.

Tickets for the game will be on sale for season ticket holders tomorrow (Saturday) at the club shop in the Brandywell from 10 am to 12 noon and are priced £25 for adults and £20 concessionary.

Tickets will be sold in blocks as opposed to individual seats as season tickets are not valid for European competition.

Supporters buying tickets tomorrow morning will be expected to have their season tickets with them at the time. Those unable to call tomorrow can reserve their European tickets by emailing emma@derrycityfc.net anytime between now and 2pm on Saturday when they will go on general sale online @ derrycityfc.net

European tickets will be available in the usual outlets from Friday 29 June.