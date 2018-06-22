Derry City sign Canadian winger Ben Fisk

Derry City players returned to training on Friday morning and there was a new face in the ranks as Kenny Shiels unveiled the first of his promised summer signings.

Ben Fisk, a 25-year old Canadian winger has put pen to paper on a deal that initially sees him at the Brandywell until at least the end of the current season.

The City boss was happy to have agreed terms with the player who had been training with the club since just before the summer break.

“We’ve been saying for a while that we needed new blood and Ben is the first of our targets to have signed on the dotted line.”

‘We’ve been impressed with him in training and he is very versatile as he can play on either wing.”

“I am confident he will add quality to the squad and I hope to have another couple of signings over the coming days” he concluded