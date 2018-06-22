Cousins hoping to breathe new life into their native Creeslough

Two cousins from Creeslough who are now based in Australia have announced an initiative to breathe new life into the once bustling village.

Martin and Charles Sweeney, who have established successful businesses in Perth, have bought a number of properties under the umbrella of the Perdon Group, which they established in 2015.

The properties include the Corncutters’ Rest, Lafferty’s Supermarket and Creeslough Hardware.

They have now taken out a full page advert in the Donegal News, offering the properties at reduced or zero rent to people interested in establishing businesses in the area, with DNG Boyce Gallagher in Letterkenny overseeing the process.

Speaking to Highland Radio News from Perth, Martin Sweeney said they will consider any proposals……..