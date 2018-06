Life in the All Ireland Qualifiers continues for Tyrone on Saturday when for the first time in history the O’Neill County will play Carlow at Cullen Park(throw in 5pm).

Tyrone progressed to round two with an extra time win over Meath in Navan.

Having lived on the edge throughout that tie it took a Harry Loughran goal to win it.

Mickey Harte is hoping that experience will be beneficial to his squad moving forward…