Police are investigating an early morning robbery in Omagh in which an ATM was stolen from a shop.

It is believed that sometime after 2:30am on Monday last, June 18th, a number of people gained entry to the property via the roof of Mountjoy Filling Station on the Beltany Road before removing the ATM.

Detective Halliday is appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity to come forward.

Police are also asking drivers who were in the vicinity of the Beltany Road to check their dash-cam footage.