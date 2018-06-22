An Grianan to feature in Irish Open coverage but no tour guides on site

There are further calls for tour guides to be employed at An Grianan of Aileach after Failte Ireland confirmed that it’s to feature during coverage of the Irish Open.

The iconic landmark, situated in Burt has seen a huge increase in visitor numbers in recent years and despite calls on the OPW to employ information guides at the site, it has no plans to do so.

Local Cllr Jack Murray says the site will be shown on a worldwide stage, and it’s now more important than ever to make it the best experience possible for tourists: