Ambulance provision review to take place in South West Donegal

The director of the National Ambulance Service has confirmed a review of ambulance provision in South and West Donegal will be carried out.

Concerns have repeatedly been raised over the lack of cover in Killybegs, with calls for a second ambulance to be reinstated.

Manus Boyle, a local resident was part of a delegation that met with Director of the National Ambulance Service, and the Control and Performance Manager, he says the meeting was an important opportunity to outline the distinct needs of the region: