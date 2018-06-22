£2.5m funding for Derry Airport not delivered due to Stormont impasse

Derry City and Strabane District Council has confirmed that despite a £2.5 million funding commitment for the City of Derry Airport made by the Northern Ireland Executive in 2016, the money has yet to be released due to the ongoing impasse at Stormont.

A spokesperson for Derry City and Strabane District Council confirmed the funding announcement was to support route development at the airport as part of a two phase rescue package.

The council says, the funding announcement made by the Northern Ireland Executive back in 2016 was to complement the funding secured by the Department for Transport in London for the London Public Service Obligation route over a two year period from May 2017 to April 2019, and was aimed at providing connectivity to another major UK hub with international connections.

The local authority has confirmed the required business case paperwork has been submitted, however, Ministerial approval has not been possible in the absence of the Executive.

They say it is imperative the funding is released as a matter of urgency and say they have been in correspondence with the Head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service and the Secretary of State in this regard.