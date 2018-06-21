ULSTER FINAL PREVIEW – Paul Brennan

Leitrim native Paul Brennan is set to feature in his first provincial final this Sunday when Donegal face off with Fermanagh in the Ulster decider in Clones.

Paul was brought into the Donegal senior panel last year by then manager Rory Gallagher but the Bundoran man has been rivalling in his centre half back role under current boss Declan Bonner and has chipped in with a few scores during this campaign.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Paul is hoping for success in his first Ulster Final…

