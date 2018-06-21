Two health and well-being hubs to be established in Donegal

A four year CAWT Community Health Sync Project has been launched in Co Antrim.

Over €5 million in EU INTERREG VA funding has been secured for the cross-border project for the development of a network of Locality Health and Well-being Hubs in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland and South West Scotland.

Within Donegal, two hubs are to be established by the Donegal Local Development Company one in the Letterkenny/North Donegal area and the second Hub in the Ballyshannon/South Donegal area.

Anne McAteer is Senior Health Promotion Officer with Health Promotion and Improvement HSE: