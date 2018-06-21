Special DCC Meeting to be held to consider South Donegal fire services

There are further calls for plans to close Ballyshannon fire station to be reconsidered.

Proposed plans include amalgamating both the Ballyshannon and Bundoran Fire stations, reducing cover for the wider area to just one base.

A Special Meeting of the Full plenary Council is due to take place this coming Monday on the issue.

Sligo-Leitrim and South Donegal Deputy, Eamon Scanlon says a commitment given to retain both stations back in 2009 should be honoured:

Meanwhile, speaking in the Dail a short time ago, Deputy Tony McLoughlin told Minister Simon Coveney, that ministerial intervention is needed before a final decision is made: