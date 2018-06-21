President of EC to address both houses of the Oireachtas

The President of the European Commission will address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad this morning.

Jean-Claude Juncker’s visit comes ahead of next week’s key European Council meeting.

He’s being joined by the EU’s Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier.

It’s being seen as a gesture of solidarity ahead of next week’s European Council meeting.

They’ll meet with the Taoiseach and Tánaiste where the government will raise the lack of delivery on guarantees from the British side.

The government will also call for a more intense effort from Theresa May to deliver on the deal negotiated to avoid a hard border with Northern Ireland.

Mr Juncker will then address a joint sitting of the Dáil and Seanad to outline his view on negotiations.

The visit comes as EU member nations are being warned to step up preparations for a no-deal Brexit.

The government had hoped for significant progress on the border by next week’s meeting, however October is now the more widely accepted date for a deal.

But with both sides deadlocked on what the backstop deal to prevent a hard border will look like, an agreement is far from guaranteed