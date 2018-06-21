Host of stars confirmed for Irish Open in Ballyliffin

Personalities from the worlds of sport, music, TV and film are just some of the talent who are lined up to play in the Pro Am ahead of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open hosted by the Rory Foundation.

The event takes place on the 4th of July at Ballyliffin Golf Club, Co. Donegal.

Representing the sporting world is former Ireland Goalkeeper and RTE pundit Shay Given, Kerry footballer Kieran Donaghy, Donegal footballer Michael Murphy, former Ireland international rugby players Keith Wood and Stephen Ferris and former horse racing jockey AP McCoy.

Completing the sporting representation is ex-snooker champion Dennis Taylor, Finn Harps Paddy McCourt and Derry City FC players Gerard Doherty and Rory Patterson.

Also taking part in the Pro Am is former Taoiseach Enda Kenny, professional dancer on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing Anton du Beke and singers Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy. Completing the star-studded line up is well-known Northern Ireland Actor James Nesbitt.

“Ballyliffin is a great golf course. It’s always nice to be back home and play in front of the home crowd so I’m very much looking forward to playing the course while also having some fun at the Pro Am before the tournament kicks off,” said Rory McIlroy.

Fans will also be treated to a festival of music as country star Nathan Carter headlines the ‘Glashedy Sessions’ on the Friday night (6th July) of the tournament. A host of exciting local bands will also entertain the crowds at the Glashedy Stage, including popular four-piece the Logues and regular favourites the Groove Robbers.