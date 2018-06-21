GAA Programme – Ulster Final Special

The GAA Programme in association with Michael Murphy Sports and Leisure, is broadcast every Wednesday from 8.30pm – 9pm.

On this week’s extended hour long Ulster final special programme, Tom Comack is joined Charlie Mulgrew and P J McGowan (Donegal) and Dom Corrigan (Fermanagh) ahead of Sunday’s Ulster final meeting of Donegal and Fermanagh.

Tom also gets the latest from the Donegal camp from manager Declan Bonner and looks ahead to Sunday’s Ulster U20 meeting of Derry and Armagh which is the curtain raiser in Clones.

And Donegal captain Karen Guthrie reflects on Donegal’s Ulster Ladies SFC final win over Armagh to win Ulster titles back to back for the first time.

Donegal v Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and 92 Ulster and All Ireland winner James McHugh for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.

