Fanad Head to be beamed across Barcelona

Tourism Ireland has teamed up with Aer Lingus to grow Spanish tourist numbers.

As part of the campaign, ads featuring Fanad Head have been placed at outdoor locations across Barcelona, reaching around 2 million people.

The campaign is being rolled out – in Barcelona and Madrid – this month to take advantage of late booking patterns among Spanish holidaymakers.

Tourism Ireland says, Madrid and Barcelona are important markets for tourism from Spain, with around 35% of all Spanish visitors to Ireland coming from Madrid and around 28% from Barcelona.

Digital advertising on popular news, cultural and lifestyle sites, is also being capitalised on with an estimated reach of 5.4 million people living in both Madrid and Barcelona.

Barbara Wood, Tourism Ireland’s Manager in Spain, said: “2017 was the best year ever for Spanish visitor numbers to Ireland. We have an extensive programme of activity under way throughout 2018, to build on this success. Working closely with airlines and airports to build demand for flights is a key priority for Tourism Ireland, so campaigns with key partners like Aer Lingus are an important element of that programme.”