Ed Sheeran basking in afterglow of Irish adventure

Ed Sheeran has told RTÉ News that it was “really nice to get ’round and see the country properly” on his recent Irish tour.

The singer-songwriter was still enjoying the afterglow of his nine concerts in Dublin, Cork, Galway and Belfast at his fundraising show for the London Irish Centre earlier this week.

“The Irish crowd is always [brilliant]… whoever you speak to around the world – it’s mostly Americans that always just go, ‘Dublin, man! Dublin’s the best crowd’,” Sheeran told RTÉ’s London Correspondent, Fiona Mitchell.

“Dublin’s obviously the place everyone always goes to play, but I managed to be able to do a tour around Ireland this time.

“It was the first time I’d played in Cork – I’ve played Galway before – it’s really nice to get ’round and see the country properly.”

Sheeran said he was “honoured” to help the London Irish Centre by playing a fundraising show at the iconic Camden building on Tuesday night.

Thousands of fans donated £10 to enter a raffle to be in with a chance to win a ticket to see Sheeran perform at the centre’s Camden base.

Ed Sheeran onstage at the London Irish Centre

The money raised will go towards a new capital campaign to set out a new vision for the centre.

“It’s brilliant, not just ‘pure Irish’, but people from all sorts of different heritage and lineage to be proud of their roots and support places like this because it does such good work,” Sheeran said.

“I’m honoured to be here today, and I’m glad it’s raised a lot of money.”

