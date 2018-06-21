Donegal hurlers one game away from All Ireland glory: Mickey McCann

The All Ireland Final beckons for the Donegal hurlers on Saturday at Croke Park when they take on Warwickshire in the Nicky Rackard Cup Final.

There is a fully fit squad available for the Donegal management which has made preparations easier.

Donegal’s one and only All Ireland title come in 2013 and ten of the squad from that day will be part of the panel on Saturday.

Donegal Manager Mickey McCann was on the losing side in 2006 when the county first played in the Nicky Rackard decider.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Mickey is hoping for better fortunes this time around and feels the big pitch at Croke Park will suit Donegal…

Donegal v Warwickshire in the Nicky Rackard Hurling Cup Final will be LIVE on Highland this Saturday afternoon from 3.35pm. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and former Donegal boss Ray Durack for full LIVE match commentary on air & online at highlandradio.com.