A Donegal Deputy says he hopes the Taoiseach’s visit to the Orange Heritage Museum in Belfast earlier this month can open a new era of engagement with unionism.

Deputy Pearse Doherty praised Leo Varadkar’s trip to Belfast where he met with the Grand Master of the Orange Lodge and launched the programme for the Féile an Phobail community festival.

Deputy Doherty says the importance of the visit should be recognised: