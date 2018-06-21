Calls for long-term access to medicinal cannabis for Billy Caldwell

While the British Home Secretary has confirmed that a review of the use of medicinal cannabis is to take place, there are calls for the Billy Caldwell case to be resolved.

Cannabis oil was confiscated from Billys mother Charlotte at Heathrow Airport but was later returned after Billy reportedly suffered a number of epileptic seizures.

MP Órfhlaith Begley believes Billy is living proof that that this medication can be life changing and says there’s an immediate need to secure access to medicinal cannabis for Billy on a long-term basis: