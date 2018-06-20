Waterside Half Marathon launched

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor John Boyle, has officially launched the 37th edition of the Waterside Half Marathon.

The event is one of the Ireland’s longest running athletics fixtures and will this year have the added prestige of hosting the Athletics NI / Ulster Half Marathon 2018 Championships.

It will take place on Sunday September 2nd, beginning at the parade ground at Ebrington Square with upwards of 2000 runners expected to take to the starting line.

The scenic route takes in both sides of the River Foyle, passing many of the city’s historic landmarks including its famous walls and the Guildhall.

Mayor Boyle was joined at the launch by two of the biggest names in Ulster athletics, Anne Marie McGlynn and Declan Reed, along with Race Director Gerry Lynch and Athletics NI President Ian Taylor.

“The Waterside Half Marathon goes from strength to strength each year and has developed a reputation as a well organised and efficiently managed race to take part in,” said the Mayor.

“The redesigned route has proven particularly popular with runners in recent years taking them along both sides of the river and showcasing our scenic parks, greenways and bridges before finishing at the St Columb’s Park running track.

“The heightened popularity of running can clearly be seen along the roads and greenways of our City and District and this is the perfect opportunity for athletes to give themselves a date to work towards.”

Festival and Events Officer at Derry City and Strabane District Council Aisling McCallion added:

“We are delighted that this year’s Waterside Half Marathon will have the added prestige of hosting the Athletics NI /Ulster Half Marathon 2018 Championships,

“We are looking forward to welcoming some of the cream of Northern Irish athletics to the city on September 2nd who will join what we expect to be another record entry for the event.”

Registration for the Waterside Half Marathon is open now at www.derrystrabane.com/halfmarathon and further information is available by e mailing halfmarathon@derrystrabane.com or calling 028 71 253 253.