ULSTER FINAL PREVIEW – Declan Bonner

Donegal will play a seventh Ulster Final in eight years this Sunday when they take on Fermanagh in the 2018 provincial showpiece.

Fermanagh have been the surprise package of the championship dumping Monaghan out of the competition in the semi final.

Donegal will be favourites after convincing wins over Down, Derry and Cavan.

The intriguing battle of former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher against current manager Declan Bonner is set to be played out in front of a sold out Clones venue.

Gallagher lost two finals in recent years in his capacity as manager of Donegal while you have to go back twenty years since Declan Bonner was manager on senior final day.

Since that defeat to Derry in 1998 Declan has lead teams to Ulster success from u16 right through to u21.

So will he add the Anglo Celt to that list. Oisin Kelly has been looking ahead to the Ulster Final with Declan Bonner…

