The Taoiseach says that the responsibility lies with Donegal County Council to deal with the ongoing illegal waste controversy.

Leo Varadkar was reacting to revelations of vast illegal dumping being carried out in Donegal, which heavily featured on an RTE Investigates programme this week.

In a Dail exchange, The Taoiseach says local elected members need to hold the executive to account for the findings:

Fianna Fail Leader Michael Martin described the Taoiseachs response as petty: