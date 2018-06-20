Shortall says she would still like to participate in MacGill Summer School

Roisin Shortall says she would still like to participate at the MacGill Summer School after withdrawing from the event over the gender imbalance on panels.

Deputy Shortall and her Social Democrats co-leader Catherine Murphy took the move due to the low number of women asked to contribute.

Organiser Joe Mulholland has apologised for his remarks that it was hard to find people with the ‘right aptitude’.

Roisin Shortall accepts that it was an unfortunate comment, but thinks it displays an outdated view of women: