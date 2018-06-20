Questions raised about gender balance at Magill Summer School

The future of the Magill Summer School may be in doubt after concerns about perceived gender imbalance led to a number of prominent speakers withdrawing.

Deputies Catherine Murphy and Roisin Shorthall of the Social Democrats have already pulled out, and a number of other speakers are threatening to do so.

In a statement, Deputies Murphy and Shortall say they won’t take part in panels at this year’s event unless significant changes are made.

The Deputies claim the sessions are predominantly male adding that “Irish politics has come a long way from the male pale and stale boys club that it traditionally was”.

This year’s event is set to begin on Sunday July 22nd, considering the challenges facing Ireland in a new Europe.

School Director Joe Mulholland told this morning’s Nine til Noon Show that he had intended this year’s school to be his last as director, and he will now taske advice in a bid to ensure it goes ahead……..