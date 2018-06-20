Diabetes campaigners say Sligo consultant appointment does not meet region’s need

The Donegal branch of Diabetes Ireland says confirmation that Sligo University Hospital is to get a new Consultant Paediatrician with an interest in diabetes is to be welcomed, but it does not in any way meet the need in the North West region.

The new consultant will replace a similar post which has been vacant since January last year.

The consultant will have a lead role in the provision of Insulin Pump Services, but Paul Gillespie of Diabetes Action says the fact remains that what the region needs is two Paediatric Endocrinologists, one based in Sligo, the other in Letterkenny……………..