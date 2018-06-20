Derry City to play Dinamo Minsk in Europa League Qualifiers

Derry City fans will be heading to Belarus next month for the qualifiers of the Europa League.

The Candystrips were handed a tough draw against Dinamo Minsk in the first round.

The first leg will be at the Brandywell on Thursday 12 July with the second leg seven days later at the Traktor Stadium.

The last time Derry played European football in 2014, they lost to a side from Belarus, going down on that occasion to Shakhtyor Soligorsk.

Elsewhere in this morning’s draw in Swizerland, Shamrock Rovers were paired with A-I-K of Stockholm – Sweden, Dundalk will play Estonians Levadia Tallinn, Irish league champions Cliftonville will meet Danish outfit Nordsjælland, Coleraine are to play Spartak Subotica of Serbia and Glenavon play Norwegian side Molde.