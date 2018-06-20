Calls for specific agency to be set up to deal with waste disposal

The Seanad has heard calls for an agency to be set up to deal with waste disposal.

Speaking in the house a short time ago, Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn says, the Minister must accept that the current laws are not working and criminal gangs are allowed to operate across the country in disposing of waste illegally due to the inadequate system currently in place.

Senator MacLochlainn paid tribute to tidy town groups and schools across Ireland who promote recycling but says an urgent review of laws and resources is needed: