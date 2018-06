A West Tyrone MLA is to make an official complaint after the Secretary of State failed to inform elected representatives about a visit to the area.

Karen Bradley was at Strule Shared Education Campus in Omagh in recent days, where she announced a £140m investment in the project – but also a further hold-up to its completion.

Daniel McCrossan has hit out over not being told of the visit sooner and what he termed a missed opportunity to seek answers: