Abbey Vocational School to get additional accommodation

Approval in principle has been granted for the provision of 2 temporary classrooms and 6 permanent general classrooms for the Abbey Vocational School in Donegal Town.

The school is also awaiting approval for Major Capital Works – this will involve additional accommodation and the re- roofing of the school along with other necessary works.

School numbers are expected to increase this year with an intake of 185 first year students and further growth is anticipated over the next number of years.

Donegal Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher expects the project to make swift progress: