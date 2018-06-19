No injury worries for Bonner ahead of Sunday’s Ulster Final

The countdown continues to this Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship final between Donegal and Fermanagh.

This afternoon, Donegal manager Declan Bonner held his pre-final press conference at County House in Lifford, where he confirmed there are no new injury worries in the Donegal camp ahead of the tie against

Rory Gallagher’s Erne men.

One man who won’t be playing is Neil Mc Gee, who has lost his appeal against the red card served during the Semi Final against Down.

Declan says it’s a blow not to have the Gweedore man there on Ulster Final day…………..