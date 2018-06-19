McGee to miss Ulster Final as Gough takes charge

As the build-up continues to Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship final in Clones there’s confirmation that Donegal will be without their experienced defender Neil McGee.

His county appealed his sending off 13 minutes into the semi-final clash with Down to the Central Hearings Committee last Thursday.

It has emerged that the appeal was unsuccessful and McGee will serve a one- match ban for this Sunday’s meeting with Fermanagh.

Meanwhile David Gough from Meath will be the man in charge on Sunday.

The referee was also the match official for Donegal’s opening game in the Ulster Championship, when they met Cavan in the preliminary round on May 13th.

Sunday’s Ulster Final between Donegal and Fermanagh has a 2 p.m. throw-in and will be preceded by the Ulster U-20 final between Derry and Armagh.