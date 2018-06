The family of Aidan McAnespie say they’ve taken a further step towards justice.

It’s been confirmed a British Soldier will be charged with manslaughter after the 23-year-old was killed at an Army Checkpoint in County Tyrone.

Aidan was on his way to a Gaelic Football Match when it happened in Aughnacloy in 1988.

His cousin, Brian Gormley, has welcomed the decision to prosecute: