A British soldier has been charged over the death of a Catholic man near an army checkpoint in Co Tyrone 30 years ago.

23 year old Aidan McAnespie was hit by one of three bullets fired from a machine gun in Aughnacloy in February 1988.

He had been on his way to a Gaelic football match.

The soldier who fired the shots was charged with manslaughter, but the case was dropped in 1990.

Prosecutors have now reviewed the decision and Mr McAnespie’s family has been informed.