Donegal man handed suspended sentence for assaulting former footballer

A Donegal man has received a suspended sentence after attacking a former Derry City footballer in Derry last year.

39 year old Martin Cheung from Ardban, Muff pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawfully and maliciously wounding Barry Molloy in Granny Annie’s Bar in Waterloo Street in the city on 27th March 2017.

Derry Crown Court was told that Martin Cheung had been drinking since 3 pm on the day in question and had gone to the bar with some friends.

Judge Elizabeth McCaffrey said the defendant had swung at Molloy not realising he had a glass in his hand and said he was ‘shocked’ when he saw the injured party bleeding.

When interviewed by police the defendant initially did not answer but then explained the circumstances behind the incident.

The judge said ‘it was clear’ that Cheung did not mean to hurt Molloy who required 8 stitches in his injuries.

The judge said that while Molloy’s injuries were ‘uncomfortable and painful’ they could have been more serious.

She said that the use of a glass had not been deliberate and there had been no premeditation.

Judge McCaffrey said it was a serious assault but in the circumstances she would sentence Cheung to six months in prison suspended for two years.