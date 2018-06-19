Donegal Chairman urging supporters to get Ulster Final Tickets

This Sunday’s Ulster Senior Football Championship Final between Donegal and Fermanagh is close to selling out.

The Ulster Council say around 24,000 tickets have been sold which leaves 4,000 still available for Sunday.

Donegal GAA Chairman Mick McGrath is urging those Donegal supporters who haven’t bought their tickets to do so quickly…

Donegal v Fermanagh in the Ulster Senior Football Championship Final will be LIVE on Highland Radio Sunday Sport this weekend. Join the Highland team of Oisin Kelly and 92 Ulster and All Ireland winner James McHugh for full LIVE match coverage in association with GAL OIL – Fuel You Can Trust at Clady Bridge, Castlefin.