Council’s Environment Committee to hold emergency meeting

Donegal County Council’s Environment Committee is to hold an emergency meeting in wake of the RTE Investigates programme aired last night.

An RTE investigation uncovered evidence of an unlicensed landfill operation in the county.

It’s reported the council was alerted to the issue by the public and the EPA over several years.

Chairperson of Donegal County Council’s Environment & Emergency Services Strategic Policy Committee, Councillor Jack Murray says he has called the meeting to discuss the findings of the programme and look at illegal dumping across the whole county.