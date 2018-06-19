Brexit conference to take place in Letterkenny

The campaign group ‘Border Communities Against Brexit’ is holding a conference in Letterkenny this coming Friday to discuss the potential impact Britain’s leaving the EU will have on everyone in the North West.

The conference will feature contributions from Derry City and Strabane District Council, Letterkenny Chamber and a number of cross border employers.

Representatives from the European Parliament are also expected to attend and contribute.

Tom Murray is one of the organisers ; he says this has the potential to affect all sectors of society………