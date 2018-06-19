Ankle setback means Mark Bradley to miss Tyrone’s tie with Carlow

Tyrone playmaker Mark Bradley has been ruled out of Saturday’s All-Ireland SFC Qualifier against Carlow at Netwatch Cullen Park.

Bradley was expected to return to the side after missing the Qualifier win over Meath with an ankle injury.

But he has suffered a setback in his recovery and will be absent as the Red Hands face another sudden death contest.

Lee Brennan is also out of the game, as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“He’s had a bit of a setback and he won’t be ready for this weekend,” said manager Mickey Harte of the talented Bradley.

“We hope that it will improve after this, but it has been more of a struggle than we thought at first, unfortunately he won’t be ready, not Lee won’t either.”

But Tyrone will welcome back Peter Harte, who returns after suspension, while corner back Cathal McCarron, who missed the extra-time win over Meath at Pairc Tailteann with a chest infection, is set to return to the defence.