Aldi announces extension to its Ballybofey store

Aldi has announced a major extension to its Ballybofey store, with 18% more fridge space and new fixtures and fittings, as well as revamped signage.

The extension and renovation of the Ballybofey store is part of a €160m investment in its Irish network.

The new extension and revamp is expected to be fully complete by the end of the year. The store will remain fully open during the majority of the renovation work. The announcement follows confirmed this weel of planning permission from Donegal County Council.

It’s not known what impact, if any, this will have on job numbers.