It’s been claimed that there are potentially 16 million tyres illegally buried in hills outside Carndonagh.

It’s alleged that some years ago, 10 million tyres were buried there however; further claims suggest that another 6 million were buried at the same location in recent months.

Donegal Senator Padraig MacLochlainn was speaking on today’s Nine Til Noon Show.

He fears that the issue of illegal dumping in Donegal runs much deeper than was initially thought: