Turner says GoT storyline mirrors #MeToo movement

Sophie Turner believes her character on Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark, could be a figurehead for the #MeToo movement.

The 22-year-old actress, who has been with the HBO epic fantasy drama from the beginning, has spoken about her character’s incredibly traumatic journey, which saw Sansa getting assaulted physically and sexually by both King Joffrey Baratheon and Ramsay Bolton.

Speaking with Screen International, Turner said: “She’s used everything she’s learnt up until now to her benefit. She endured so much horror and really was a prisoner season-by-season. She took all of that, and now she has become stronger for it.”

“It’s funny the way [my storyline] is kind of mirroring what’s happening in real life, in every industry right now.”

“It’s really interesting how all of these women who were subjected to a lot of horror and oppression are taking a stand against the people who have done this to them.

“I think that’s why I connected with the #MeToo movement so much. Not just because of being a woman and obviously being a feminist, but also that character.”

When asked about the show nearing an end, Turner continued: “She isn’t under anyone’s command anymore and that really allowed her to take on a leadership role.

“This is the first season where she felt like she had total ownership over what she stood for, and ownership somewhat over the North.

“It was really exciting to see her step into that role and own it, and I think she did a bloody brilliant job.”

It was recently revealed that the cast were in tears when they read the script for the fantasy phenomenon’s 2019 finale.

