Public consultation begins regarding naming of new Melvin pitch, Strabane

A public consultation will take place regarding proposals to name the new 3G pitch at Melvin in Strabane after the late Felix McCrossan.

Members of the public are being encouraged to take part in the online survey that will determine if the new facilities are to be named in memory of Mr McCrossan, a leading local sports figure in the Strabane area, who passed away after a long illness in 2013.

People will be asked to vote Yes or No in favour of the naming the Melvin 3G pitch to The Felix McCrossan Pitch.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council recently voted in favour of the consultation process and the results of the consultation process will come before members of the Council’s Health and Communities Committee later in the year for consideration.

The survey will be available for a 12-week period until 07 September and will be available via the Council website atwww.derrystrabane.com/melvin