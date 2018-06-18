Over 80 people in total arrested over Rally Weekend

Gardai have confirmed that 82 people in total have been arrested over the course of rally weekend.

A further 14 people were arrested overnight on top of the 38 arrested on Saturday night/ yesterday morning and another 30 on Friday night.

Overall, 46 people were arrested for public order offences, 18 for dangerous driving and 10 for drink driving.

Five people were arrested for drug related offences while two people were arrested under the Mental Health Act.

The number is down slightly on last years figure of 90 but up drastically on the 2016 figure of 56.

Inspector Goretti Sheridan said most of the arrests happened in and around the Letterkenny area with a few close to the border.