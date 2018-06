With only a few weeks to go to the Irish Open in Ballyliffin , Inishowen communities are being urged to give one final push to get their area looking its best.

A huge effort is all already underway across the peninsula among local groups with the excitment said to be building.

Local Cllr Martin McDermott says Donegal will be showcased on a wordwide stage and it’s important to make the event as successful as it can be: