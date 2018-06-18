Irish Water to carry out replacement works in West Donegal

Irish Water has confirmed that replacement works are due to be carried out on the water supply from Meenaleck to Ranafast.

3km of water mains is due for replacement works in the coming months and is part of a larger 45km countywide mains replacement contract.

It’s understood that a contractor has just been appointed with a programme of works to be provided in the next few weeks.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm Mac Giolla Easbuig says once complete, it’ll make a huge difference for residents in the area: