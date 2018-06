Join us for the Highland Radio July Concert on the 16th July 2018 and stay overnight in the Mount Errigal Hotel, Letterkenny on a Dinner, Bed & Breakfast basis along with your ticket to the show.

Performing on the night are: Jimmy Buckley & Band, Roly Daniels, Donna Taggart, David James and John McNicholl!

This packages costs just €75.00.**

**Single Room Supplement Applies