Derry to Buncrana Greenway goes out to public consultation

People in Inishowen and Derry are being urged to have their say as route 1 of the North West Greenway Network goes out to public consultation.

The proposed route will link Derry to Buncrana via Pennyburn, Bridgend and Tooban.

The 32.5km corridor will also link Inch Nature Reserve to Newtowncunningham.

Two public consultations on a series of route options being considered for the proposed greenway are being held next week.

On Tuesday the public can have their say at Lough Swilly Yacht Club, Fahan between 2pm to 8pm and on Wednesday at Templemore Sports Complex, Derry between 2pm and 8pm.

Ronan Gallagher is Communications Manager for the North West Greenway Network: